Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 12:35AM MDT until July 25 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Soldier Canyon burn scar in…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 300 AM MDT.

* At 1234 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar. Up to 0.2 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Soldier Canyon

Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can

also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed

away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.