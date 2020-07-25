Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 12:35AM MDT until July 25 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Soldier Canyon burn scar in…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 300 AM MDT.
* At 1234 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar. Up to 0.2 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Soldier Canyon
Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can
also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed
away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments