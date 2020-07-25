Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 7:10PM MDT until July 25 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fort Hancock, Acala and McNary.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, can become raging killer currents in a matter of

minutes, even from distant rainfall.