Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 4:12PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Chinati Mountains, or 18 miles southeast of
Candelaria, moving southwest at 20 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Adobes and Chinati Mountains.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments