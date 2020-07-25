Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 6:43PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northeast of Fort Hancock, moving west at 25 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Tornillo, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Indian Cliffs Ranch, Acala, Esperanza
and McNary.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 49 and 83.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments