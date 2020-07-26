Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 12:20PM MDT until July 26 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Soldier Canyon Burn Area in…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 1219 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Soldier Canyon Burn Area. Between 0.4 and 1

inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Soldier Canyon…North Fork Tularosa Creek…and

portions of Tularosa Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Soldier Canyon Burn Area.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Soldier Canyon

Burn Area.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.