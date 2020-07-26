Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 2:23PM MDT until July 26 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tularosa and Bent.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos and streams can become raging killer currents in a matter of

minutes, even from distant rainfall.