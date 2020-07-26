Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 5:21PM MDT until July 26 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…
Northwestern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 830 PM MDT.
* At 521 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in a short period
of time.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hurley, Silver City, Bayard, Cobre, North Hurley, Hanover, Santa
Clara, Fort Bayard and Arenas Valley.
Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Comments