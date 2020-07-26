Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 5:34PM MDT until July 26 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Deming and Sunshine.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.