Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 6:53PM MDT until July 26 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
South Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 1000 PM MDT.
* At 653 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hatch, Arrey, Caballo, Derry, Salem, Garfield, Palomas, Lower
Animas Creek and Caballo Lake.
Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
