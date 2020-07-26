Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 7:25PM MDT until July 26 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Southern Sierra County in south central New Mexico…

Northeastern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 1030 PM MDT.

* At 725 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Uvas Valley.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is

harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.