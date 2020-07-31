Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:44PM MDT until July 31 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 800 PM MDT.

* At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through Soldier Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.