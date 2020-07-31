Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:44PM MDT until July 31 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through Soldier Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
