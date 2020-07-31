Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 31 at 3:24PM MDT until July 31 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of

Elk Silver, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sacramento, Cloudcroft, Mayhill, Silver Lake, Weed, Elk Silver,

Sixteen Springs, Hay Canyon, Cox Canyon, Dry Canyon, Benson Ridge

and Bluff Springs.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.