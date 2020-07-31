Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 31 at 6:45PM MDT until July 31 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 644 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near the Organ

Mountains staying stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Organ, Talavera, East Mesa, Dripping Springs, Aguirre Springs,

Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument and

Soledad Canyon.

This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 157 and

166.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.