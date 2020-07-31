Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 31 at 8:44PM MDT until July 31 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
East central Sierra County in south central New Mexico…
Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 930 PM MDT.
* At 844 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of
Three Rivers, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Otero, east central Sierra and northeastern Dona Ana
Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Comments