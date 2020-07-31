Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 31 at 9:59PM MDT until July 31 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 1030 PM MDT.
* At 958 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast
of Jornada Range, moving southwest at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Jornada Range, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range, Lake Lucero
and Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
