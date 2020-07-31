Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 2:13PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mayhill, moving south at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Timberon, Sacramento, Mayhill, Pinon, Weed, Hay Canyon and Cox
Canyon.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
