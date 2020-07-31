Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 4:51PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles east of Sunspot, moving southwest at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Timberon, Sunspot, Boles Acres, Oliver Lee State Park, Bluff Springs

and The Otero Mesa.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 45 and

59.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.