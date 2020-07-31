Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5
miles north of Cloudcroft, moving southwest at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Timberon, Tularosa, Cloudcroft, Alamogordo, Sunspot, Burro Flats,
High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain Park, Benson Ridge, Cox Canyon, Karr
Canyon, Dry Canyon, Boles Acres and Bluff Springs.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 211 and 212.
Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 62 and 80.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
