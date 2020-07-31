Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles northeast of Talavera, moving southwest at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, Vado, White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, NMSU Main

Campus, Mesquite, Mesilla, San Miguel, Fairacres, Organ, Talavera,

East Mesa, High Valley, San Pablo, Portions of Jornada Experimental

Range, Northeast Las Cruces, Dripping Springs, Aguirre Springs,

Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park, Portions of Organ Mountains Desert

Peaks National Monument and Soledad Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 136 and 155.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 8.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 176.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.