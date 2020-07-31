Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mescalero, moving southwest at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Torrential rainfall is possible with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. We will be monitoring the rain totals over the

Soldier Canyon burnscar. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Locations impacted include…

Mescalero, Lake Mescalero, Bent, Apache Summit and Soldier Canyon.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico near mile marker 88.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.