Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Mescalero, moving southwest at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Torrential rainfall is possible with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. We will be monitoring the rain totals over the
Soldier Canyon burnscar. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Locations impacted include…
Mescalero, Lake Mescalero, Bent, Apache Summit and Soldier Canyon.
This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico near mile marker 88.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
