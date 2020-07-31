Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 6:59PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles east of Far East El Paso, moving southwest at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Central El Paso, East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far East El Paso,
Mission Valley, Clint, Horizon City, San Elizario, Fort Bliss,
Socorro, Sparks, Homestead Meadows, Butterfield, Agua Dulce, Biggs
Field, Fort Bliss Northeast, Dairyland, Lake Way Estates, Montana
Vista and Colonia del Paso.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 22 and 44.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
