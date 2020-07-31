Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:08PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 708 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles northwest of Tularosa, moving south at 15 mph.

Pea size hail will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tularosa, Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument, Burro Flats, La

Luz, Holloman Air Force Base and Boles Acres.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 200 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 58 and 91.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.