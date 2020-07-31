Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:25PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

entering northern Otero county from around Ruidoso, moving south at

20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mescalero, Lake Mescalero, Silver Lake, Bent, Elk Silver, Apache

Summit, Sixteen Springs, Soldier Canyon and Sierra Blanca Peak.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.