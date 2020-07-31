Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:25PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
entering northern Otero county from around Ruidoso, moving south at
20 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Mescalero, Lake Mescalero, Silver Lake, Bent, Elk Silver, Apache
Summit, Sixteen Springs, Soldier Canyon and Sierra Blanca Peak.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
