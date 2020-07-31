Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 9:07PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 907 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles north of White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, moving
southwest at 25 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Organ, East Mesa, Northeast
Las Cruces, Dripping Springs, Aguirre Springs and Portions of Organ
Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument.
This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 156 and
181.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments