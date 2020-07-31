Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 9:32PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 930 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, moving southwest at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm. Additional rainfall along the east slopes of the Organ

Mountains may continue the flooding threat.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, NMSU Main Campus,

Organ, Fairacres, Talavera, East Mesa, Northeast Las Cruces, Dripping

Springs, Aguirre Springs, Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks

National Monument and Soledad Canyon.

This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and

174.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.