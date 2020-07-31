Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 9:49PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 948 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles west of White Sands National Monument, moving southwest at 40
mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will
be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
White Sands National Monument, Jornada Range, Portions of Jornada
Experimental Range and Lake Lucero.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
