Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 2:19PM MDT until August 1 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 219 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in and around Timberon. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Timberon.
Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
In and around Timberon is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
