Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 2:19PM MDT until August 1 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 219 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in and around Timberon. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Timberon.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

In and around Timberon is the most likely place to experience minor

flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.