Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 4:48PM MDT until August 1 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly 0n east slopes of the Sacramento mountains, from Mayhill

through Weed and Sacramento. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sacramento, Mayhill, Pinon, Weed, Hay Canyon, Cox Canyon, James

Canyon and Dry Canyon.

The drainages, creeks, streams, and arroyos over the east slopes of

the Sacramento mountains is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.