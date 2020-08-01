Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 4:48PM MDT until August 1 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly 0n east slopes of the Sacramento mountains, from Mayhill
through Weed and Sacramento. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sacramento, Mayhill, Pinon, Weed, Hay Canyon, Cox Canyon, James
Canyon and Dry Canyon.
The drainages, creeks, streams, and arroyos over the east slopes of
the Sacramento mountains is the most likely place to experience
minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments