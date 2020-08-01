Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 4:51PM MDT until August 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 800 PM MDT.

* At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly on west slopes of the Sacramento mountains. Between 0.5

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sunspot, Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, Mountain Park, La

Luz, Karr Canyon and Benson Ridge.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

The western slopes of the Sacramento mountains is the most likely

place to experience minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.