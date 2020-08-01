Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 1:18AM MDT until August 1 at 2:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…
Southwestern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
East central Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 215 AM MDT.
* At 116 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Separ, moving
south at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Hachita, Playas, Separ, Hachita Valley, Playas Valley and Big
Hatchet Refuge.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 36 and
51.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
