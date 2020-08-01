Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 1:45AM MDT until August 1 at 2:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 144 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Separ, moving

south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hachita, Playas, Separ, Hachita Valley, Playas Valley and Big Hatchet

Refuge.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 36 and

51.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.