Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 1:45AM MDT until August 1 at 2:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 144 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Separ, moving
south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Hachita, Playas, Separ, Hachita Valley, Playas Valley and Big Hatchet
Refuge.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 36 and
51.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.