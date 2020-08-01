Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 7:52PM MDT until August 1 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

East central Sierra County in south central New Mexico…

Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 751 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of

Three Rivers, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northrup Landing, Tularosa, White Sands National Monument, Three

Rivers, Alamogordo, La Luz and Holloman Air Force Base.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 194 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 62 and 99.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.