Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 8:23PM MDT until August 1 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 821 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Tularosa, and is tracking slowly to the southwest. Strong northwest

winds are tracking south to southwest across the Tularosa basin.

Wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph have been recorded on White Sands Missile

Range observation platforms.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Northrup Landing, Tularosa, White Sands National Monument, Three

Rivers, Alamogordo, La Luz and Holloman Air Force Base.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 194 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 62 and 99.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.