Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 1:44PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a pair of strong

thunderstorm over northwest Hudspeth county. One was heading south

towards Cornudas and highway 62 / 180. The western storm was over

Loma Linda and Desert Haven areas. These storms were moving south to

southwest about 20 mph.

.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Loma Linda, Desert Haven, Cornudas, Indian Cliffs Ranch, Lake Way

Estates, Sunset Ranches, Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch, Colonia del

Paso, Dairyland and Cornudas Mountains.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 46 and 54.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.