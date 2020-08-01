Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 1:44PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a pair of strong
thunderstorm over northwest Hudspeth county. One was heading south
towards Cornudas and highway 62 / 180. The western storm was over
Loma Linda and Desert Haven areas. These storms were moving south to
southwest about 20 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Loma Linda, Desert Haven, Cornudas, Indian Cliffs Ranch, Lake Way
Estates, Sunset Ranches, Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch, Colonia del
Paso, Dairyland and Cornudas Mountains.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 46 and 54.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
