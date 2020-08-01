Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:10PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms, lined up from north to south from Mescalero, through
Cloudcroft, to Sunspot.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Timberon, Mescalero, Cloudcroft, Alamogordo, Sunspot, Tularosa, White
Sands National Monument, Bent, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz,
Holloman Air Force Base, Mountain Park, Apache Summit, Benson Ridge,
Boles Acres, Karr Canyon, Dry Canyon, Cox Canyon and Oliver Lee State
Park.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 198 and 212.
Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 52 and 78.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storm may intensify, and may also produce heavy rain and
isolated flash flooding, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments