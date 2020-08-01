Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:11PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 509 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Salt Flat, or 10 miles southwest of Pine Springs near

the intersection of highway 62 and highway 54, moving south at 20

mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Guadalupe Mountains National Park…highway 54 south of Pine Springs

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.