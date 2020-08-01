Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Three Rivers, moving southwest at 15 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Three Rivers, Northrup Landing, Tularosa, White Sands National
Monument, La Luz and Holloman Air Force Base.
This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 70 and
99.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments