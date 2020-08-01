Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Three Rivers, moving southwest at 15 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Three Rivers, Northrup Landing, Tularosa, White Sands National

Monument, La Luz and Holloman Air Force Base.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 70 and

99.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.