Flood Advisory issued August 5 at 2:55PM MDT until August 5 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cornudas Mountains.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.