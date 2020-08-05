Flood Advisory issued August 5 at 2:55PM MDT until August 5 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 445 PM MDT.
* At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cornudas Mountains.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments