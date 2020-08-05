Flood Advisory issued August 5 at 3:25PM MDT until August 5 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Western Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
White Sands National Monument and Portions of Jornada Experimental
Range.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments