Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 2:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles east of Jornada Range, moving northeast at 5 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
White Sands National Monument, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range
and Lake Lucero.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
