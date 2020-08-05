Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 2:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles east of Jornada Range, moving northeast at 5 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

White Sands National Monument, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range

and Lake Lucero.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.