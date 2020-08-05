Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:58PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6
miles west of Pinon, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Pinon.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
