Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 2:40PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 8 miles northeast of Derry, moving northeast at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Upham, Engle, Cutter and Spaceport America.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
