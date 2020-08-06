Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 4:03PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles north of Northrup Landing, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Salinas Peak.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments