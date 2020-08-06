Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 7:05PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 704 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Chamberino, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm. Some blowing dust may be possible in isolated areas.
Locations impacted include…
Chaparral, Anthony, Vado, Berino, Chamberino, San Miguel, Mesquite,
La Union, La Mesa, Talavera, High Valley and Soledad Canyon.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 149
and 164.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
