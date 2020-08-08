Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 11:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 1144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

around the Las Cruces area.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and moderate to heavy rains will be

possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Mesilla, Talavera, San Pablo, Northeast

Las Cruces, Dripping Springs, Aguirre Springs, Soledad Canyon and

Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 140 and 149.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 2 and 7.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 152.