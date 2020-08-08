Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 6:04PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 604 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northwest of Plateau, or 14 miles northeast of Van Horn, moving

north at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Van Horn, Plateau and Culberson County Airport.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 136 and 163.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.