Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:21PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 320 PM CDT/220 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Carlsbad Caverns National Park, or

23 miles east of Pine Springs, moving east at 10 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Eddy

and northeastern Culberson Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.