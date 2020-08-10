Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:21PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 320 PM CDT/220 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Carlsbad Caverns National Park, or
23 miles east of Pine Springs, moving east at 10 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Eddy
and northeastern Culberson Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments