Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:24PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles southeast of Bosque Bonita, or 29 miles north of Candelaria,

moving southeast at 5 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Jeff Davis

and northwestern Presidio Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.