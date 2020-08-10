Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:24PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southeast of Bosque Bonita, or 29 miles north of Candelaria,
moving southeast at 5 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Jeff Davis
and northwestern Presidio Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments