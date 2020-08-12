Heat Advisory issued August 12 at 2:43PM CDT until August 12 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the first Heat Advisory, Temperatures up to 98

degrees across the mountains, 102 degrees in the foothills and

across the Marfa Plateau and Central Brewster County, 106

degrees across the plains, and 112 degrees along the Rio Grande

are expected.

For the second Heat Advisory, Temperatures up to 99 degrees

across the mountains, 103 degrees in the foothills and across

the Marfa Plateau and Central Brewster County, 107 degrees

across the plains, and 112 degrees along the Rio Grande are

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM CDT

/noon MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.