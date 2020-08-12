Heat Advisory issued August 12 at 2:43PM CDT until August 12 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the first Heat Advisory, Temperatures up to 98
degrees across the mountains, 102 degrees in the foothills and
across the Marfa Plateau and Central Brewster County, 106
degrees across the plains, and 112 degrees along the Rio Grande
are expected.
For the second Heat Advisory, Temperatures up to 99 degrees
across the mountains, 103 degrees in the foothills and across
the Marfa Plateau and Central Brewster County, 107 degrees
across the plains, and 112 degrees along the Rio Grande are
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM CDT
/noon MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.