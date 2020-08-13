Heat Advisory issued August 13 at 5:10PM MDT until August 15 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…RECORD HEAT CONTINUES…
* WHAT…High temperature values around 105 expected.
* WHERE…El Paso Metro area and the Rio Grande valley south of
El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be hottest in urbanized
areas, rising quickly during the early afternoon hours, and will
remain hot through the late evening. Low temperatures will be in
the upper 70s to lower 80s, providing little relief during the
overnight hours.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.